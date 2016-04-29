Congress moves toward requiring women to register for the draft

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Women could soon be required to register for the draft.

This measure was passed as part of the committee's version of the 2017 defense spending bill.

Representative Mac Thornberry (R-Texas) chairs the Armed Services Committee which voted to approve this amendment.

It would require women ages 18 to 26 to register for the draft starting as early as next year.

NewsChannel 10 spoke with some local women who would have to sign up for the draft should the legislation become law.

Some were for it, seeing this move as a big step for gender equality.

"I think that it's really good," said Christina Rodriguez of Amarillo. "I think women should have a choice whether they want to be in the military or not. I think that if men can do it, women can, too."

Others, not so much.

"If [women] are going to fight towards being equal, they have to accept even something like a draft," said Sarah Thompson of Amarillo. "Personally I don't want to go to war. Personally I wouldn't want to send my daughter to war."



Though he voted against it, Thornberry is not against women having to register, according to his press secretary Jon Corley

Thornberry put in a requirement for a study of the entire Selective Service process.

"Congress needs answers on the benefits of and alternatives to the current draft system before making a decision, said Thornberry, "so that we have a fuller picture of the draft and what it would mean to keep it, to do away with it, to include females in it, to try to have that broader picture."

It is still unclear if this proposal will be included in the final version of the defense bill that congress will finalize later this year.

