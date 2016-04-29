Tulia HS Teacher arrested for sexual contact with underage student

A Tulia High School teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student has been placed on administrative leave, according to the district's superintendent / Source: KFDA

Matthew Condran, 25, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Swisher County Jail. He is accused of having an improper relationship with a student / Source: Swisher County Sheriff's Office

TULIA, TX (KFDA) - A Tulia High School teacher is behind bars as an investigation continues into his relations with a student.

The incident happened on Wednesday, however law enforcement says there is still much to be looked at in this case of alleged sexual contact between 25-year-old Matthew Condran and an unidentified student.

Wednesday afternoon, the Tulia School district put a call into the police department after hearing of an incident between the first-year teacher and a student.

"We did develop enough information during the early stages of the investigation to have probable cause to make an arrest, and so that's what we did," Chief Steve Brush said. "We felt like that was the correct thing to do at the time."

Condran was arrested and booked into the Swisher County Jail, charged with Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student, a second degree felony.

According to Tulia School District's website, Condran teaches government and economics and is a football, basketball and golf coach.

Condran has been placed on administrative leave, according to Tulia ISD Superintendent Steve Post.

The identity of the student will not be released since he or she is a minor. The Bridge Amarillo, which assists child victims, is helping with the case.

"The actual offense is improper relationship between an educator and a student," Brush said. "There's several elements to that offense that have to be met, and we have the evidence to meet those elements. In the penal code, it specifically states that they have to engage in sexual contact, sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse. That's one of the elements that has to be met."

Brush says while he does not want to make light of the inappropriate situation, he is pleased with how quickly and precisely investigators acted.

"My investigators just did a super job," Brush said. "They jumped right on it, they worked into the night getting the case put together, getting evidence gathered and that kind of thing. So really, not to make light of anything, but everybody did good."

The investigation into the charges is ongoing.

