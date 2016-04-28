AC benefiting disabled students

"Don't look at your disability look at your capabilities," Jacob McGee said. Source: KFDA

"I think its pretty much important to raise funds because then it helps raise a little more awareness of the scholarship for kids that are like me with my disabilities," Amarillo High student Thomas Erik Davis said. Source: KFDA

This event helps provide futre students with more infomation over the type of services AC provides. Source: KFDA

Hundreds of community members gathered to raise funds and awareness for students with disabilities. Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Hundreds of community members gathered Thursday to raise funds and awareness for students with disabilities.

Amarillo College helps over 400 students with disabilities and hosted its annual LITE Luncheon -Living Independently Through Education - to raise money for scholarships.

This $600 scholarship will help remove one more stressful barrier for students.

The scholarship requires students to have a 2.0 GPA and be enrolled in at least two AC classes. Students will also talk with coordinators over how they work with their disabilities and how it affects their school work.

An AC faculty member says before this scholarship started, there was not any scholarships designed to accommodate disabled students.

"Many students with disabilities can only take only maybe classes on a part time bases so they are taking six hours, and many scholarships at that time were structured to provide money for students who were in full time statues of 12 hours," Disability Services Coordinator Brenda Rossnagel said.

Rossnagel said this event provides future students with more information on the type of services they provide.

"It is a great opportunity for them to come and express themselves and their stories," Rossnagel said. "It is also an inspirational opportunity for these students to show other students what it's like to be at AC as a student with a disability."

An area high school student says he has been attending this event for past years and is motivated by the speakers.

"I think it's pretty much important to raise funds because then it helps raise a little more awareness of the scholarship for kids that are like me with my disabilities," student Thomas Erik Davis said.

A past recipient of the scholarship also wanted to give students encouraging words.

"Don't look at your disability, look at your capabilities," Jacob McGee said. "You are never limited to your capabilities. You can go above and beyond of what you think you can do. There is always more that you can do."

McGee adds the services at AC help him take notes and have seating arrangements to accommodate him and his chair.

This scholarship is also offered to high school students, and this year's scholarship recipients will be announced in June.

Although the deadline was March 1, students can still summit scholarship applications online and be considered for a scholarship.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.