Dangerous bites and stings increasing

Poison Control officials are receiving more calls of snake bites and spider stings.

Specialist say they are seeing a higher increase in these critters due to the high rainfall from last year.

With the warmer weather both species will be making their presence known.

The type of poisonous spiders seen in our area are Black Widow and Brown Recluse.

They both can cause serious problems and need to be addressed quickly if bitten by one.

Experts say the bite from a Brown Recluse can be very dangerous because their bite is not as painful as a Black Widow.

One specialist adds they have already seen a increase number of cases involving snake bites and typically males are the victims of these type of bites.

"We definitely already have snake bites in our area this year," Specialist in Community Outreach Ronica Farrar said. "We have Brown Recluse bites frequently we have Black Widow bites frequently its something we definitely see in our area so people need to the know the first aid treatments that they need to do."

Each type of bite is handled differently but if you come in contact with a venomous snake or spider the first step to take is address the injury and call the Texas Poison Control Center.

"With all critter bites you want to clean it that is really the only kind of first aid your going to do," Farrar advised. "With a spider bite clean the wound and then call the poison center your not going to suck out the venom or cut it or scratch it or anything like that."

Now that summer is approaching Farrar urges people to be cautious when taking out summer equipment such as camping gear or going into a storage closest.

"Brown Recluse are notorious for hanging out in areas where we do not go very often," Farrar said. "They will be in attics, basements, summer storage closets, sleeping bags, and camping tents. So make sure you really shake them out use a broom get in there make some noise and let them get out of your way."

Snake bites most often happen when hiking or walking through a field or tall grass.

The most important thing to do if bitten is to not try and suck or cut out the venom.

"The first aid measures they need to do is take off anything that is restricting circulation so if it goes around and is tight like a ring they need to take it off," Farrar said. "A watch or bracelet take it off anything that is restricting circulation needs to come off the extremity."

You can contact the Texas Poison Center 24-/7 at 1-800-222-1222 and they can walk you through the appropriate first aid steps to take.

