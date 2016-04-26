Fiat Chrysler recall includes more than 1 million vehicles

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Fiat Chrysler is recalling more than 1.1 million of the company's cars and SUV's because of problems with the transmission system.

Company officials say the effected models have an electronic shift lever and drivers cannot tell if they have put the car in park. When it is not shifted into park, the engine doesn't shut off which can mean your car rolls away.

More than 40 injuries have been reported so far.

The recall includes the 2012 to 2014 Dodge Chargers, 2012-2014 Chrysler 300 Sedans and the 2014 and '15 Jeep Cherokees.

Owners should be getting notification from the automaker if their vehicle is included in the recall. Fiat Chrysler says it plans to update the shifters and add enhanced warning signals.

