Sanford-Fritch ISD reveals upgrades from 2014 bond election

The high school gym is open to the public when students aren't scheduled to use it (Source: KFDA)

New science labs have been added to all three SFISD schools (Source: KFDA)

FRITCH, TX (KFDA) - Sanford-Fritch ISD is almost finished with dozens of changes made to all its school buildings thanks to a bond election passed two years ago.

The $8 million bond was passed the day before the devastating Double Diamond fire hit Fritch in 2014.

After two years of tough losses from that fire, the school district has made big improvements, both physically and educationally.

The elementary, middle and high school buildings all have updated security, technology and classroom space.

State-of-the-art science labs can be found on each campus, and bus loading zones were updated at the elementary school.

The high school weight room has been updated to serve as a community gym that area residents can use when it's not occupied by students.

That's because these upgrades were made with the whole area in mind.

"Everything we did was community based and student based," said Jim McClellan, Superintendent. "We didn't build anything to look better or bigger than any other school. What we did is for students and faculty."

When the fire hit, the school district lost about 60 kids and families who moved away.

That translates to a loss of about $250,000 a year because of lower school attendance.

"Also the fire hurt our property values," said McClellan. "If you had a home that's valued at $100,000 and it burned down, now I'm taxing a lot that's only worth $5,000. So I've lost tax money in that respect too and the community passed the bond. Of course it passed the day before the fire which was ironic, but we have not had any negative feedback now that people have gotten the chance to see what we've done."

New flooring, wall paneling and ADA compliant facilities have given the school a new modern look with an updated learning atmosphere.

But it's the teachers and administration who have taken the district's state rating of "needs improvement" to the highest possible rating of "met standard."

"So we're at the top with everybody else now," said McClellan. "We're hoping that our facilities and the fact that our teachers and our administration are doing a great job and because we've got great kids we hope we can get more people here. The lake filling up now has helped us as well. So with all that we can only hope for improvement."

After making all these improvements, the school district has bond money left over, and is looking to use it to make even more upgrades soon.

Click here for a complete list of changes made to the Sanford-Fritch ISD facilities.

