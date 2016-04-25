Hundreds of kids receive a secure outdoor venue

Donor Nancy Lieberman said "We just want to help other people fuel their dreams and their passions and show them that even if we might look different we have the same heart and we are here for each other ." Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Multiple organizations came together to donate a new outdoor venue to the kids of Amarillo's Boys and Girls Club.

This project started last spring and is now fully equipped and ready to use. Basketball, tennis and volleyball are the type of sports kids will be able to play in this facility.

The clubs president adds before this new court the only outside place kids had to play was not too safe or practical.

"There is not an outdoor basketball court here in this neighborhood for the kids to be able to go out and play sports or do anything," President Kimber Daniel said. "So we thought it was just a great thing to able to put that here at the kids Boys & Girls Club, so the kids have a safe place to come play."

One of the sponsors said the reason why she helped with the donation was because she was once in the same shoes as the kids.

"I was one of them I was just like these kids growing up in New York no dad no heat no electricity," donor Nancy Lieberman said. "I needed an outlet and looking back on my carrier I've been very blessed and it all started out on these courts. It was my dream to be on a court and so we created Dream Courts."

The outdoor venue will provide the extra space the club needed to entertain the estimated 350 kids who will be attending during the summer.

The clubs president adds high fences and gates help secure the children and any balls from getting out.

"We did put a fence around it just so the balls stay in the court," Daniel said."You know how kids are they always just want to climb on top of something so it is harder for the kids to climb over this and we took a little precautionary measure to be able to keep everybody safe."

The Dream Court is located at the 1900 South Lincoln location and will be open to the community.

