AC begins discussion on campus carry

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo College is beginning its discussions on how to handle campus carry when it takes effect for junior colleges in August 2017.

The Legal Society of Amarillo College hosted law enforcement, legal experts and gun handlers for a discussion Friday evening on how campus carry will affect student life.

Students and members of the public met to ask questions about how to become a licensed gun holder, where guns will and will not be allowed on campus, and how the school will regulate gun free zones.

"You will be able to carry on campus," said Olga Rodriguez, Student President of AC's Legal Society. "There are going to be areas where you're not going to be allowed to have your gun. So where are you going to put it? How are you going to store it? When you go to class and you sit next to somebody with a gun, are you going to be okay, or are you going to freak out?"

Soon-to-be AC student Joshua Stiles says he won't "freak out," but came to the meeting because he wanted to know what rules he needs to look out for.

"I talk about this type of stuff a lot because it really does concern me if I'm going to be on campus," said Stiles. "I just want to have a few more facts."

This group of students organized the discussion because they felt it was important that students know about the changes coming soon to campus.

"The laws are really complicated, and I think there may be a little bit of confusion about some of them," said David Kemp, First Assistant to the Potter County Attorney and a legal professor at AC. "I think it's going to be helpful to students to understand how that impacts the campus life, and maybe we'll get into some general issues as well. But I think it's good just to educate yourself about what the laws are."

Specific details regarding safe zones and on campus regulations have not yet been decided.

School officials are using this student organized meeting as the catalyst for deciding these campus carry policies before the law takes effect next year.

