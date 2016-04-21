Home invasion victim speaks out

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The victim of a home invasion we first told you about yesterday is now choosing to share his story.

This victim is a 64-year-old double amputee currently battling kidney cancer.

And now he's without a cell phone, medicine, and $3600 after his home in Northwest Amarillo was robbed, reportedly for the second time this year.

Earlier this week, the victim said two men entered his home, hit him with a pistol and threatened to kill him before taking his belongings.

The victim chose not to show his face because he no longer feels safe in his own home, and does not want his neighbors feeling the same way.

"I don't know what I'm gonna do now as far as my treatment and all that is concerned," he said. "I mean, that's completely dead. So unless I get some help from some kind person or something like that, I'm just messed up. And I don't know if [the suspects are] coming back or not."

The victim is distraught, and is looking into selling his old car just to fund his ongoing surgeries and medications.

"I've got bills and stuff just like everybody else," he said. "And I don't know. I'm just in a bad situation now unless I go out robbing people and that's not going to happen."

But he wants these men caught before anyone else in the area goes through the same struggle he did.

"I'd just hate for it to happen to somebody else. Because it will. Because these guys don't seem like they're giving up soon."

If you feel you can be of any assistance to the victim, you can contact the United Way by dialing 211.

And if you have any information on this crime, call Amarillo Police or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be made online at amapolice.org