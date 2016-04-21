Horse rescue hosts open house to educate community

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Each month there are adoptable and sponsored horses from Dove Creek Ranch and Equine Rescue that are featured on NewsChannel 10's Early Show.

Like any rescue, the priority of Dove Creek is to reduce the number of unwanted horses and educate the community on horse ownership. Which is why they are hosting an 'Open House' at the ranch in June.

Volunteers from Dove Creek would love for you to join them on Saturday, June 11th from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. There will be guest speakers and

Ranch Foreman Frank Castillo will give training demonstrations and let guests have the opportunity to watch the rescue horses both under saddle and in hand.

Local professionals will cover topics on yearly veterinarian care of your horse, equine nutrition, grooming, tack and much more. The event is free to the public and local riding groups will have information on hand for those who would like to be part of the panhandle horse community.

Dove Creek Ranch is located at 16201 Gordon Cummings Road and for more information about the event, you can call (877)322-5622.

