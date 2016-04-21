Happy State Bank hosts Shred Week

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Happy State Bank is working to keep their customers safe from fraud, especially this week right after completing tax returns and pulling out old documents. Fraud is continuing to rise here in Amarillo, and throwing out documents with your information on them could make you an easy target. Happy State Bank is hosting a shred week to help their customers be safe and secure. Customers can bring in their personal documents in paper bags or boxes to have their documents and files disposed of properly.

The bank suggests any financial statement, credit card offer or document containing your birth date, social security number, or address should be shredded and not thrown in the trash. People looking to steal your identity can use the information to open credit cards, obtain bank statements which is detrimental to your financial security. The bank decided to host the shred week right after tax season to give customers another option to dispose of their personal information and statements.

If you receive an email from an address you don't recognize don't click on any links, it could give hackers access to your computer and any personal information stored there. If you miss shred week, you could either buy your own shredder or save the documents until next year when you can safely and securely take care of them.

If you are interested in having your documents shredded, Happy State Bank will be continuing the program throughout the rest of the week (Friday, April 22nd). You can come in to any branch around the panhandle during normal business hours.





