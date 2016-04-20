Investors look to revive Herring Hotel

Government offices moved out of the building during the '70s, and the Herring Hotel has remained vacant ever since. Robert Goodrich purchased the building in 1988 / Source: KFDA

A chandelier hangs above the main floor in the Herring Hotel. Councilman Brian Eades says upcoming plans include restoration the hotel's former grand ballroom / Source: KFDA

Built in the 1920's, the Herring Hotel hosted guests for decades before becoming permanent housing for federal government offices in 1966 / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The owner of the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo confirmed with NewsChannel10 that he is now talking with several investors who want to restore the building to a hotel once again.

Robert Goodrich plans to formally announce the renovation in the next few weeks.

In an interview Wednesday, councilman Brian Eades confirmed the project and said plans for the hotel include retail space, a smaller hotel with boutiques and grand ballrooms and multiple condos for sale on the higher floors.

"They're right now only in the initial planning phases," said Eades. "They're going to have to remove a bunch of walls. I had the opportunity to look at the plans. They're still trying to put their financing model together and that's by no means a done deal, but there are a lot of local investors who are potentially interested in helping them do that."

Goodrich bought the Herring Hotel as an investment opportunity in 1988. He presented several restoration ideas to developers and city leaders during his time of ownership, all of which remained only that -- an idea.

MORE: Herring Hotel revival remains on wish list

To help with the costs of potential renovation, Goodrich submitted an application to the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone in the early part of the decade, a board created to provide assistance to downtown development interests. The board tabled Goodrich's request for years, and denied it in full in 2015.

Built in the 1920s, the Herring Hotel comprises 14 floors and has approximately 200,000 square feet of floor space.

Once a grand establishment for tourists, the hotel closed its doors for overnight stays in 1966 and began housing several federal government offices. Those offices, too, were abandoned during the '70s, and the hotel has remained vacant ever since.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.