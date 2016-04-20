TxDOT launches annual Talk Text Crash Campaign

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - April is National Distracted Driving awareness month and TxDOT is continuing to combat distracted driving.

TxDOTs Talk Text Crash initiative is pushed year round to take action against distracted driving. However, during the month of April they are pushing hard to raise awareness.

Last year the state of Texas saw over 103,000 distracted driving related crashes which is an increase from 2014. Drivers between the ages of 16 and 34 are the most likely to crash due to distracted driving and officials say this is because of cell phone use behind the wheel. However, cell phone use is not the only form of distracted driving. Hands free driving can also cause your focus to be drawn away from the road. You can miss sounds and signals you may have seen if you had your full attention on driving.

Distracted driving can happen to anyone when you are not being conscious, it even involves talking and laughing with friends and changing the radio station.

Officials remind you it is not worth taking your life or someone else's and that hands free driving is still distracted driving, and the deaths of 463 Texans due to distracted driving is too many.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.