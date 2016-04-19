Protesters hope to repeal Amarillo homeless camping ordinance

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Members of the Blanket Downtown Amarillo Coalition and Food Not Bombs Amarillo spent the evening on the steps of City Hall protesting ordinance 7596.

This ordinance was approved unanimously at last week's city council meeting, and makes public camping illegal from the hours of midnight to 5 a.m.

Protesters from these groups feel the ordinance is targeting Amarillo's homeless population.

Both groups have vocally been against the ordinance since November.

"We're going to have the same problem we had last year - people on the streets in sub zero weather," said Kit Rudd with the Blanket Downtown Amarillo Coalition. "We can't have that. As a community we have to step up and take charge, and we need the help of the city, that's why we're here tonight."

Councilman Mark Nair said the city council is more than willing to try to find a solution to the homeless problem, but the ordinance is not going away.

"We have a much bigger job ahead of us than this ordinance," said Nair. "How do we service a population of people that really need help? The work is still ongoing and I'm still working on it. So if they feel like they have to protest the ordinance that's okay, but the ordinance is what it is now. I really need their help now to get me to a point where we can help the entire population."

Protesters hoped that if nothing else, this demonstration would get the city's attention so they could start to see some concrete changes for the homeless population.

"There a lots of reasons people can't stay in the shelters," said Rusty Tomlinson with the Blanket Downtown Amarillo Coalition and Food Not Bombs Amarillo. "They're forced to camp out at night. I'm sure there are many of them who would rather be anywhere than camped out in the cold and rain, but they have no other option. So what the city's doing is removing their last option. They're creating problems for the homeless instead of solving them."

One idea was to open a shelter to take in people who may be intoxicated, or have been barred from some of the existing homeless shelters

Protesters planned to spend the night camped outside City Hall, but a city official ended up giving them permission to be there.

Rudd said that permission shows the city is taking a step in the right direction.

