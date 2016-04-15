Amarillo Zoo to host events for Earth Month

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Families are invited to visit the Amarillo Zoo during a special month-long event.

The Amarillo Zoo and Panhandle PBS invites families to come in on three Saturdays in April to celebrate Earth Month. They hope that through these events, children and their families will be educated on protecting the animals and habitats of our planet.

The remaining events are from 10 a.m. to noon on April 16th and 23rd.

Kids with a paying adult get in free, and Zoo admission is $4.00.

The Amarillo Zoo is near Thompson Park at Northeast 24th Avenue and the Dumas highway.

