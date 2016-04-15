Amarillo Venom fights child abuse with Family Support Services

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Venom is striking back against child abuse with Family Support Services this weekend.

To show awareness of the rising problem, the team will wear blue wrist bands and distribute items to the crowd as well.

You and your family are invited to join the Venom team in recognizing April as Child Abuse Awareness Month during the area football game.

The game starts at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center which is located at 401 South Buchanan.

For more information you can contact blovelady7721@yahoo.com

