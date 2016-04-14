Police make bust at East Amarillo hotel

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police were able to catch two people with drugs overnight after a trespassing tip.
It was just after 1:00 Thursday morning when police were called out to the Value Inn on I-40. That's when officers saw a man and woman run from a side door of the hotel.
Police caught 34 year old Billy Garcia and 29 year old Christina Kaput as they headed to the parking lot.
Reports show Garcia dropped a bag of methamphetamine and had even more in his pocket. He was also wanted at the time for a parole warrant and dangerous drugs.
Kaput was wanted on a warrant for prohibited weapons out of Potter County.
The couple were arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for different charges. Garcia is looking at charges for manufacturing/delivery of drugs and evading arrest. While Kaput has a weapons charge and one for evading arrest.
