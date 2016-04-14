Smoke causes evacuation at South Georgia Elementary

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Smoke coming from South Georgia Elementary early this morning caused firefighters to evacuate the school.

Initial reports say the fire is believed to have started in a heating unit causing smoke in the North wing of the building.

It's unknown who was in the school at the time crews evacuated.

An investigation is underway and NewsChannel 10 will continue to bring you new information as it becomes available.

