Smoke causes evacuation at South Georgia Elementary - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Smoke causes evacuation at South Georgia Elementary

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Smoke coming from South Georgia Elementary early this morning caused firefighters to evacuate the school.

Initial reports say the fire is believed to have started in a heating unit causing smoke in the North wing of the building.

It's unknown who was in the school at the time crews evacuated.

An investigation is underway and NewsChannel 10 will continue to bring you new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly