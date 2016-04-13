Man critically injured in overnight stabbing, police seek answers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police released more information Wednesday afternoon about an overnight stabbing in northeast Amarillo that left two injured.

Officials say a 29-year-old male was stabbed in the upper body and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 51-year-old male was also found with a head wound and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release the names of either victim.

Officers responded to E. Amarillo Blvd and Grand St. around 2:30 a.m. Police told NewsChannel10 early Wednesday a person of interest was questioned, but no arrests have been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say there are conflicting reports about the incident. Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to submit a tip at 374-4400 or online amapolice.org.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.