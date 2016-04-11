Man arrested for indecent exposure at Amarillo Walmart

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man is now behind bars after being arrested for indecent exposure.

APD officers were dispatched Sunday night to the Walmart at 5730 Amarillo Blvd. West on a male exposing himself in the parking lot.

The suspect, Raffeal Jerome Hill, 27, allegedly exposed himself to a female victim and threatened to kill her if she called the police on him.

Officers found that Hill had seven warrants out of Potter County.

Several of those warrants were capias pro fines for indecent exposure.

Capias pro fines are warrants issued after a defendant defaults on an agreement with the court. These are considered outstanding until paid in full.

Hill was placed under arrest for the warrants and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

He must stay in jail until all his fees have been paid in full.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.