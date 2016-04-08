Center City Block Party not happening in 2016

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A popular annual event in downtown Amarillo will not be returning this year.

After 20 years, the Center City Block Party is taking a break to make room for a new event: the city's first art festival.

Center City has been wanting to bring an art festival to Amarillo for a while.

They're currently applying to have part of the city designated as a cultural district, and that effort put the desire for an art festival right to the top of their priority list.

"We're just going to save all of our plans for block parties, keep all of those good memories, and we hope some day to bring back the block party," said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City of Amarillo. "Maybe we could even have it in the new Multi Purpose Event Venue."

This year, on Saturday, August 20th, food vendors, local artists and live music will mark the first Center City art festival.

"The theme and the name of this event is 'Create,' so we're going to have is karaoke, we're going to have artist demonstrations and some chances for people to create their own art," said Duke. "We're thinking it's going to be a great summer party with a great art festival."

'Create' will take place in and around the Amarillo Globe Center for the Performing Arts and the Amarillo Public Library downtown.

Duke is hoping to bring in the best local artists and musicians to showcase all the talent Amarillo has to offer.

While this may replace the block party for now, it won't be gone forever.

"We'll miss the block party, too," said Duke. "But we had 20 great years. So we're saying let's not give up that idea, let's bring it back in a few years and try something new this year."

Any local artists interested in showcasing their work at 'Create' are encouraged to contact Center City for a spot in the festival.

You can reach the office by calling ( 806) 372-6744.

