Local officials celebrate National 9-1-1 Awareness Month

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It's national 911 Education Month and the Potter-Randall 911 Emergency Communications District says they are happy with where they stand.

9-1-1 has served as a vital link between residents and emergency services for years, and a month-long campaign has kicked off to recognize the work of dispatchers.

The Potter-Randall 911 Emergency Communications District is celebrating April as 911 Education Month to remind locals of the importance of the system.

"Every time someone says first responders, the first thing they think of is policemen, firemen, EMS, but really there are heroes behind the scene is what we call them because they're answering those calls, all of those calls for help they get thousands of calls a month and they have to stay calm and collected," said marketing coordinator Leticia Truex. "We have mothers calling in that their child isn't breathing."

The district has seen its fair share of changes behind the scenes, but Truex says they were all for the better plan to continue in the direction they are going in.

"As far as the training that's needed, that'll stay the same," Truex said. "We just back from a conference. There's year-round training for them. They are licensed professionals, they're not just people going to apply for a job. They go through extensive checks before they get in to actually be in a TC and they have to keep their license up and they do year-round training, different types of training, but it's year-round."

Along with awareness and education, Truex says this is also time to show appreciation to the men and women who work behind the scenes.

"We do appreciate everything that they do," says Truex. "We know they are behind the scenes a lot of the time and don't really know what happens after they hang up that call because right after they hang up that call, there's another one coming in and it's another stressful situation that they're handling."

