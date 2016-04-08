Children at high risk for heat-related injuries

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With the days getting hotter children run the risk of suffering heat-related injuries.

Heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and server sunburns are the type of heat related injuries children could endure when exposed to this type of weather for an extended time.

It is extremely important for you to act quickly and respond if your child runs into these injuries.

Warning signs to look out for include fatigue, nausea, weakness, dizziness.

"If you think your child may be having issues, the top priorities should be to move them to a cool location and make sure they have access to fluids," said Amanda Griffin, a pediatrician at Texas Tech Physicians.

Children could be at most risk while playing sports or doing other outdoor activities. Extended periods inside of cars are also dangerous as the weather heats up.

"One of the most dangerous situations a kid could be in is being in a locked car that they can't get out kids can get heat injuries in cars with temperature as low as 57 degrees, so it is never safe to leave a child alone in a car even if the windows are cracked."

Griffin adds the temperature inside a car can heat up as much as 20 degrees within ten minutes.

Water is usually enough to help keep children hydrated, but if they are outdoors for over an hour then it is good to introduce drinks with electrolytes.

"Kids need access to about two-to-three ounces of water for about every 20 minutes of activities outdoor when the temperature is hot," Griffin said.

Griffin mentioned certain medications and medical conditions could increase the chances of falling into a heat injury.

"A recent illness that may of left them dehydrated puts them a lot more at risk for having a injury due to the heat, as well as someone who is not used to the heat or not climatized," Griffin said.

If you have plans to go hiking, camping or visiting locations with limited resources it is important to have an emergency plan prepared.

To help prevent heat injuries, Griffin suggests minimizing your exposure or scheduling your outdoor activities to avoid the hottest hours of the day which typically are between 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

