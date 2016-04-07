Borger FD addresses house fire rumors

BORGER, TX (KFDA) - False rumors that a prescribed burn caused a structure fire have the Borger Fire Department reminding residents of the extreme measures they take to keep people safe and informed during these controlled burns.

Borger was the first city in the country to be awarded the status of FireWise .

This means city funding and outreach programs, and help from community members, keep the city as safe from fire damage as possible.

During a prescribed burn last week, someone saw the smoke rising and rumors started circulating that the Borger Fire Department caught a nearby building on fire.

That did not happen.

"I mean I understand it," said Bob Watson, Fire Chief for the City of Borger. "When you see smoke, especially in this part of the country -- what, two weeks ago we had a 44,000 acre wildfire and homes were threatened. So we understand why they're scared, but we try to notify them [about controlled burns] as many ways and as best we can."

The fire department is using this incident as an opportunity to inform the public of how careful they are to make sure residents stay safe during these burns.

A prescribed burn isn't as simple as dropping a match in a field and watching the grass go up in flames.

"We spend weeks sitting in front of maps, hiking the burn unit that we want to burn, getting to know it real well, and then all of our guys have had a lot of extensive training," said Watson. "I'm a commercial burn manager in the state of Texas, and then myself and a bunch of my guys all hold federal qualifications as well."

The city has even brought in a handful of firefighters from neighboring states that have been working for months to clear all the dead foliage that could fuel big fires.

Watson said their FireWise certification is also making a big difference in safety standards.

"There's no way you can guarantee you'll never lose a house to a wildfire, but at least you have a fighting chance," said Watson. "With FireWise, you take steps to mitigate as much of the problem as you can before the fire gets here."

Borger residents play their part, too, and Watson said keeping lawns mowed and dead weeds pulled makes a big difference in preventing fires in the city.

Watson hopes other cities consider becoming FireWise certified, and invites anyone interested in starting the program in their community to call the fire department, and he could "talk about it all day."

You can contact the fire department at (806) 273-0948.

