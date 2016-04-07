New program aims to improve homes needing repair

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo's Habitat for Humanity is again starting up "A Brush with Kindness", a program designed to help homeowners who can't manage or afford to fix the exterior of their homes.

Repairs include, but are not limited to: painting, landscaping, work on trimming, sliding and help make the outside of the home accessible to persons with a disability.

Material cost have a limitation of $5,000 per projects.

Depending on what type of work needs to be done, homeowners can expect a project to be done in one weekend to a couple of weeks. Program coordinator, Karen Reid, says the objective of this type of project is not just to focus on homes but on improving neighborhoods as well.

"Now we are back going strong and we would love to help homeowners that actually own their homes with some repairs that need to be done," said Reid. "We want to help them just revitalize the neighborhood and give them a home they can be proud of."

In order to partner up with the organization you must first take a quiz to see if you qualify.

"They will be asked if they are the primarily homeowner for this home their name has to be listed in the deed and it has to be exterior work that needs to be done for the home," Reid said.

Other credentials include having the home insured and inside Amarillo's city limit. Eligible homeowners have the chance to receive an interest free loan which can go up to $5,000.

Once the process starts going, individuals will have the chance to talk with the organization along with a constructor over the type of repairs they need and want and go over financial.

The work will be done by volunteers but a construction supervisor will be on the job site to help guide and make sure the job is done right.

If you are interested in this program or want to help volunteer you can contact Amarillo Habitat for Humanity.

