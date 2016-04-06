Boy Scouts "Scouting for Food" to fight hunger in the panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Local boy scouts are once again pairing up with the high plains food bank to help fight hunger in our area.

The boy scouts of America will be "scouting for food" this Saturday - food that you leave out for them to collect.

"It's really simple, you just leave a bag or two or three of nonperishable food items outside your door and Boy Scouts will come by and pick it up and deliver it to the food bank later that morning," said Zack Wilson, Executive Director of the High Plains Food Bank.

The Scouts will be out from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 9th, collecting food from front porches all over Amarillo.

This is the first major food drive event of the year for the food bank, and Wilson aims to collect anywhere from 10,000 to 25,000 pounds of food.

"You're talking hundreds, hundreds, hundreds of Boy Scouts that come in, some with flatbed trailers loaded with food and pickup trucks, and we really love to see that," said Wilson.

Right now the food bank is in desperate need for canned foods.

"That is one item that we would typically receive, but we just haven't gotten enough of to meet up with the demand that we're seeing on a monthly basis," said Wilson. "Any type of canned good items, specifically canned vegetables, green beans, corn, are always big for us. Canned soups, canned meats."

The only thing the food bank doesn't want is anything that comes in a glass container, because those could break on the way to the food bank.

