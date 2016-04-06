Amarillo College to provide preschool environment

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Many parents who attend Amarillo College will soon be able to drop their kids off in a preschool environment while attending their classes.

Beginning this fall, AC students attending the Washington campus can enroll their young ones in this new program called Lil' Badgers.

The program is not a daycare, but a preschool for kids 4-to-6-years old. Kids who attend the program will learn two different curriculums taught by AC instructors.

"The Lil' Badgers will be age-level curriculum including: reading, writing ,science, engineering, technology and math and the other portion will be sports and fitness," said Craig Clifton, Chair of the Sports & Exercise Sciences.

The program will operate Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Clifton says the class's low cost will be an added bonus.



"The classes are set up in eight-week blocks right now which coincide with our regular college classes," Clifton said. "The cost is $225 for eight-week blocks so its definitely more affordable."

This program will also open up internship opportunities for AC students.

Kids won't be wasting the day away in front of a T.V., either.

"We teach them basic exercises: jumping jacks. lunges, squats all sorts of fun stuff," Lil' Badger Teacher Katelynn Kett said. "They have a blast they are a lot of fun and they are so full of energy that its hard for us to keep up with it is a lot of fun and I really enjoy it."

The college hopes to keep expanding the program to different campuses along with opening up time slots for night classes where older kids can attend too.

AC students can register your child by going to the Washington campus, going online and searching for Lil' Badgers, or contacting Craig Clifton or Charlotte Modersitzki.

