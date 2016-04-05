Online applications affecting local job fairs

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Hundreds of people from the Panhandle came out to one of the largest job fairs in the area to meet employers and make their way into the workforce.

Amarillo has the lowest unemployment rate in the state, sitting at 2.9 percent. This means about 3,000 people are unemployed in Amarillo.

While unemployment rates are low, hundreds of people are still looking for jobs. All of the estimated 115 employers who had booths at the fair were looking to hire for both full-time and part-time positions.

One factor many individuals ran into during the job fair was many employers are shifting to online application. For people who stood in line and waited to fill out an application, there were none to fill out. This frustrated some job fair attendees, especially those who came in from out of town.

"I live out of town, so I showed up here and most of the people I talked to said if you go online you can apply here and there," job fair attendee Jonathan Licerio said. "Personally I thought it was a waste of time but I got to see what other employment was out there."

Job fair coordinators have been seeing this change but still encourage people to come out to have personal interactions with employers that technology cannot provide.

"Without these types of events, the only face to face time is if you get called in for an interview. At least here you get to sit down with them. You get to shake hands. They get to know exactly who you are otherwise you're just keystrokes away from an application," Business Services Representative for Workforce Solutions Phillip Flores said.

Flores adds one factor many people overlook that can help them get a job is their resume.

"A lot of people think they know how to put together a resume when in all actuality they don't. A hiring manager is only going to take about 15 seconds to look at each resume and move on to the next one. If your resume does not stand out, you're going to get overlooked, especially with how high the stack of resumes can get," Flores said.

The Workforce Solution program in Amarillo offers free resume and interview classes. For more information on when and where these classes are available and a full list of additional services they provide, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.