Awareness of sexual assault is FSS focus during month of April

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - April is sexual assault awareness month, which is why Family Support Services of Amarillo is offering to educate the community on how to stop the violence.

Michelle Shields of FSS says prevention is key in the effort and also requires many voices and roles.

The organization is encouraging everyone in the panhandle to wear the color Teal signifying awareness of the problem. They're also inviting advocates across the panhandle to attend 2 days of events this month.

Thursday, April 7th there will be an Amarillo College Prevention Fair in the College Union Building cafeteria. It will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. offering free lunch, booths, speakers and door prizes. Then from 8 to 10 that night you can attend the 'Little Black Dress' event at Butler's Martini Bar at 703 South Polk Street complete with games, extended happy hour, a D.J. and no cover charge.

Later this month, the 'Community Engagement Panel Discussion' will be available at the Ed Davis room in the Chase Tower. Efforts to explore the possibilities of reducing sexual violence in our community will get underway Thursday, April 21st from 10:30 a.m. to until Noon.

For more information on any of these events listed, call 342-2500.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.