Canyon looks to advance water meter technology

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - Canyon is looking to increase the efficiency of one of its city departments by upgrading some equipment.

As water meters age, they tend to register fewer gallons of water than are actually being used.

Canyon is looking into bringing newer, more accurate meters that could cause residents to see a slight bump in their future water bills, but also help catch any problems.

The newest technological advances for water meters could increase the efficiency of the Canyon's Public Works Department for years to come.

Currently, three days out of each month six public works employees do nothing but check water meters.

"It's a lot of man hours for our guys to go out and manually read the nearly 5,000 meters that we have," said Dan Reese, Public Works Director for the City of Canyon. "If we can cut that time to virtually zero as far as man power, we think that is the most efficient way."

A proposed $1.26 million upgrade would automate all the meter systems and not require any city worker to keep up with water intake, increasing accuracy and freeing workers to fix leaks and other problems much faster.



The money for this project would come from the city's water bond funds, and utility rates were already adjusted for that bond.

But some people could see their bills change once the new meters are installed.

"If customers have old, worn meters, this will show an actual increase in their water use, which means an increase in our revenue, which could mean a net positive for us," said Reese.

...Which means a slightly higher water bill for some residents.

But Reese is confident this upgrade is the best choice for Canyon.

"We're looking at this more to the future," said Reese. "As Canyon grows, like we have over the last 10 year or so, usually growth means putting on more people as your system expands. We believe that we can continue to keep our staff intact."

City commissioners passed a motion on Monday to to proceed with the design of the new meters, but want more information on if this could be done at a lower cost.

