Young cancer patient's dream comes true with Disney trip

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One young cancer patient's dream will come true in just a few weeks thanks to the help of two local companies.

Four-year-old Emory "Emmy" Torrez has been battling leukemia for almost a year.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation and Street Volkswagen teamed up to send her, her parents and her older sister to Disney World later this month.

Around 60 family, friends, and wish granters came to celebrate Emmy's send off to Disney on Friday night.

"When we turned the corner it was amazing because I didn't expect that many people to be here," said Kayla Torrez, Emmy's mother. "We haven't lived here very long, we've only lived here about a year so we know nurses and that's pretty much it."

Everyone involved has been working together for about a month to finance Emmy's dream trip.

"We take for granted our perfect life and how we live, and we don't realize there are children out there who are fighting an illness every day," said Sindy Monasmith, Customer Service Care Manager for Street Volkswagen. "For us here it has become a very personal thing, so we really took it and ran with it."

Because of her disease, Emmy doesn't get to leave home that often and live and play the way most kids her age do.

Her parents are grateful for the experience awaiting their daughters at Disney World in Florida.

"Our child life specialist came to us and told us, 'hey we're gonna see if we can't make this happen,'" said Torrez. "We didn't get our hopes up because they said it's a long process to get it approved, so whenever she came and told us, [the girls] were excited but they don't even know what's fixing to happen."

All expenses have been paid for for the family, and now all that's left to do is count down the days until their highly anticipated vacation.

Emmy is a big fan of the movie "Frozen" and will get to meet her favorite princesses and other characters now that the Make-a-Wish foundation has made her dream a reality.

