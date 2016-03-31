Area students raising awareness for juvenile Diabetes

BORGER, TX (KFDA) - A group of juniors and seniors from Borger hosted a Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Day Thursday.

For the past three years, students have been raising money specifically for local research foundation and raise awareness for juvenile Diabetes.

The event was led and run by students only. Students started preparing for this event at the start of the second semester by bringing up fundraiser ideas and began to plan and organize the event.

During the event, students held activities including face painting, football, baseball, a live DJ, and paint 'Twister.' In order to participate, students charged a small fee and all proceeds went directly to JDRF. Last year, students raised $5,000.

"This year, our goal is to raise $6,000 and all the money we raise here today will stay in this area," BHS student Ryan Barenklau said. "The money won't go anywhere else but Amarillo, Borger, Firitch and Canyon area so its going to help people here."

Students say they feel real passionate about this disease and for some, Diabetes has affected them personally.

"Back in August, my mom past away from (Diabetes) and she had it since she was 16-years-old," BHS student Faith Stowe said. "I grew up my whole life helping her and taking care of her."

Stowe adds she believes Diabetes is not an average sickness.

"It's right there by cancer because it's not really curable. Insulin is just there to really keep you alive longer. People really don't think about Diabetes as being so harmful but it has causes serious emotional and physical effects on people," Stowe said.

One student wanted to send their message to people across the United States and foreign countries. So he used his amateur radio license to set up a radio station during the event to promote JDRF.

In order to do this, Barenklau said he had to request a special permit from the Federal Communications Commission.

This was the first time in Borger's history a small wave radio station was used to spread the students' message.

