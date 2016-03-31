WT students vote "Yes" to on-campus football stadium

CANYON, TX (KFDA) - The votes are in, and WT students have narrowly voted "yes" to building a football stadium on campus.

The WT student senate has been working to get this $26 million project approved since October.

"They're the ones who have mobilized the students," said Dr. Joseph Patrick O'Brien, President of WT. "They're the ones who have done the advertising, the campaigning. I'm really proud of them."



Just 1,506 students voted in the election, and the proposal only passed by 68 votes.

"I'm pumped that people actually showed up and voted," said Edward Akinyemi, Student Body President. "It was the highest voter turnout in a spring election ever. I'm just excited that we started something, we were able to complete it, and we saw the positive vote for it. I like how the student who were against it went out there and voted. Democracy won today."

O'Brien said he believes many students voted against the stadium because they did not want to burden future students with paying for it. If the Texas A&M Board of Regents gives final approval for the project, new students who start at WT this coming fall will see a fee increase of $152 per semester.

"The funding of the stadium is not going to be on the backs alone of future students because for part of the project we're going to use reserves," said O'Brien. "Reserves from fees that have already been levied on current students and past students, so they've got skin in the game."

The school will also reach to outside donors to offset some of the costs.

"There are all sorts of different ways in which to raise funds," said O'Brien. "Now, for those funds that we raise, we can use those to pay off part of the debt and hence decrease the number of years that students in the future will be paying for the stadium."

University officials are planning to open the 2018 football season in the new stadium, and have already begun the planning process to lock down a designer and get the blueprints and funding approved.

Students also voted for the name of the new stadium. The three options were: "The Stomping Grounds," "Thunder Stadium," and "Buffalo Stadium."

The winning name will be announced to students at "The Event" on April 7th at 5 p.m. on Terrill Lawn.

The public is invited to attend.

