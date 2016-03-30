Local woman seeking donations to help fire victims

Stacey Wall with some of the donations she has collected (Source: KFDA)

The Alvarez home after it was destroyed by a fire on March 23rd (Source: KFDA)

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Three families are displaced from their homes because of last week's fires, and one local woman is working to help them start over.

Stacey Wall did not know any of the families who fell victim to house fires last Wednesday.

But she said she feels called to do what she can to help get them back on their feet.

Wall is asking people around the panhandle to donate what they can to neighbors who have lost everything.

Donations of clothing, furniture, appliances and everything in between are needed.

And it doesn't matter if you live outside Amarillo - Wall has already made a few trips to Tulia, and will be heading out of town to pick up more donations near Plainview this weekend.

"Besides having God on my side, the biggest thing with me is knowing that these people are doing without so many things," said Wall. "Not just personal items, but you have to sit back and you have to think they lost a lot of memories in their homes as well that can't be replaced."

These three fires happened last Wednesday.

One on Grimes Circle and one on Potts Drive in south Amarillo, and the third on Detroit Street off Osage.

Dina Alvarez and her family lost nearly 28 years worth of memories when a fire destroyed their home on Detroit Street.



"I just know of coming to this house and having memories here," said Teresa Guzman, Alvarez's niece. "This was the go to place - let's go to Uncle Danny's and Aunt Dina's, let's go celebrate. They always had their hands open to the family and opened their doors and it's not gonna be here anymore. This is the time to pull together and just try to salvage what we can and just build on that. And we just need support."

All that was left from the fire were various religious books and paintings, and the family saw that as a sign.

Some of the Alvarez's prayers were answered Wednesday when they learned about Wall's mission to help them get back up on their feet.

"God's gift," said Alvarez.

"God's hand," said Guzman.

"Answered prayers," said Shakera Gutierrez, Alvarez's daughter. "Absolutely that's what we've been doing the most is praying. It's just hard."

If you wish to donate to the Alvarez family, you can do so by following this link .

Wall invites anyone who wants to donate items or money to any of the three families to contact her on her cell phone at (806) 471-6827 . She prefers text messages but will answer calls when she is not at work.

She hopes to meet all the families she is trying to help.

