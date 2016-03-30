Downtown Women's Center will be doubling in size

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local organization will soon be able to double the number of women they serve.

Baptist Community Services donated a 40 unit apartment complex to Downtown Women's Center.

The organization provides substance abuse recovery for women. Currently the DWC is housing 35 women and 10 children in their shelters and only one shelter allows women to bring in their children.

With this new expansion they can provide more space for women and children.

"We have women calling us every day asking if they can get on our waiting list," executive director Diann Gilmore said. "Our waiting list continues to grow and until we can move women into these apartments from the two shelters we currently have we can't take additional women into the shelters."

The shelter will also be providing early education for young children. They are teaming up with Opportunity School, a head start program, to help out mothers while they attend the program.

May 10th, DWC will host its annual fundraiser luncheon and all proceeds will go towards the apartments. DWC adds they would like to get the communities help in preparing each unit to house women and children.

"We encourage people to come to our luncheon to hear about Downtown Women's Center and who we are. It is going to take the whole community working together to do a project like this," Gilmore said.

There are two ways to help sponsor an apartment one way is by cleaning, decorating and furnishing a unit. The second sponsorship they are looking for is monthly financially support. You can donate as much as you want and for however long you would like.

DWC will keep you updated on each family your money is sponsoring.

For more information on becoming a sponsor you can contact Diann Gilmore.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.