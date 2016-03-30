Free mammogram screenings for uninsured women - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Breast Health Coalition and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - Breast Center of Excellence are coming together to offer free mammograms to uninsured women across the panhandle.

Screenings are scheduled for five different panhandle communities:

  • Friona: Thursday, March 31st from 2:30-4:30 at Lowes Grocery
  • Canyon: Friday, April 1st from 3-5 at United Supermarket
  • Dumas: Monday, April 4th from 3-5 at United Supermarket
  • Pampa: Friday, April 15th from 3-5 at United Supermarket
  • Dimmitt: Thursday, April 21st from 305 at Lowes Grocery

Women who may qualify for these free mammograms are:

  • Age 40 and older, unless family history calls for earlier screening
  • Residents of the Texas panhandle
  • Have no health insurance property
  • Have too much income to qualify for other programs

Dates for mammogram screenings in Amarillo will be scheduled within the next few weeks.

