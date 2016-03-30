Free mammogram screenings for uninsured women

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Breast Health Coalition and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - Breast Center of Excellence are coming together to offer free mammograms to uninsured women across the panhandle.

Screenings are scheduled for five different panhandle communities:

Friona: Thursday, March 31st from 2:30-4:30 at Lowes Grocery

Canyon: Friday, April 1st from 3-5 at United Supermarket

Dumas: Monday, April 4th from 3-5 at United Supermarket

Pampa: Friday, April 15th from 3-5 at United Supermarket

Dimmitt: Thursday, April 21st from 305 at Lowes Grocery

Women who may qualify for these free mammograms are:

Age 40 and older, unless family history calls for earlier screening

Residents of the Texas panhandle

Have no health insurance property

Have too much income to qualify for other programs

Dates for mammogram screenings in Amarillo will be scheduled within the next few weeks.

