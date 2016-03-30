With campus carry, some Texas professors suggesting not teaching controversial topics

Come August, licensed gun owners will be able to carry their firearms on public college campuses across the state / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two months remain in Texas' academic year, but many school administrators are preparing for what could be a new look among students in the fall.

Come August, licensed students and faculty will be allowed to bring concealed guns to public college campuses across the state, with a few exceptions. The 'exceptions' are on the mind of many local professors now offering their input to school administrators.

Across the state, universities are honoring the new law by allowing guns but preventing them in certain places, or allowing the guns in all places but banning the firearm from being loaded.

Newer suggestions include avoiding controversial content from lesson plans or taking extra consideration into an armed student's views on a particular topic -- mainly, those that evoke strong reaction and opinion.

But Amarillo College's Dr. Brian Farmer doesn't anticipate following the latest recommendation, and believes many others won't either.

"Students are not the only ones that can carry (the guns) on campus," Farmer said. "Professors can too, administrators, everybody. There are going to be some people on campus that are not students with guns as well. And the truth is they probably already are because of the same thing we talked about. There are some people that just won't leave home without them."

Farmer is a professor of social sciences at AC's home campus on Washington St. Ultimately, he says, the choice to honor the latest recommendation will be one every teacher makes on their own.

