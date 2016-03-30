Cattle rustling numbers are on the rise after reports from two states

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new report says cattle rustling is on the rise.

The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association says between Texas and Oklahoma, ranchers have reported 6,423 head of livestock stolen or missing just in 2015. That number is up from the previous year by almost a thousand.

Even though there's an uptick in theft and loss, it's actually better than 5 years ago when 13,000 head of cattle were stolen or missing. That was right at the peak of drought in the state.

Authorities say theft of 10 cattle or less is a third-degree felony and if caught, thieves can receive up to 10 years in prison.



