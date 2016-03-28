New program connects shelter dogs with juvenile inmates

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new program in Amarillo will pair shelter dogs with juvenile inmates in hopes that the dogs and the kids can work together to better each other.

On Thursday, two dogs from the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane society will move into their new foster home: the Youth Center of the High Plains.

Through this program, called Unlocking Hope, the kids well help socialize and train the dogs so they have a better chance at being adopted.

"Here they learn to reach out and put some of their needs aside for the betterment of another individual, in this case a dog," said Joe Barton, Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for Randall County. "They're learning to be responsible. They're learning to open up and trust. They're learning to show care. It's a very experiential, real-life set of skills that they can parlay over to people in their community."

The two organizations have been working on this program for about six months.

Lots of kids were interested, and after going through an application process, two were selected for the task.

"This is their responsibility. This is something that they applied for, and they earned," said Barton. "The dog lives with them, sleeps in their room with them and the kiddo is in charge of the dog."

The kids will meet with a trainer once a week over the next four to six weeks to teach the dogs - a dachshund mix and a corgi mix - basic commands and manners.

"There are going to be a bunch of different kids around and a bunch of different activities they're probably not used to, said Jena McFall, Executive Director of the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society. "We hope that will make them more easily adoptable and more adaptable into a better home."

The Humane Society will see direct benefits from Unlocking Hope, just like the youth center will.

"It's good for us because we always need foster homes," said McFall. "If we can build this program up to where we can have more than two dogs in there at once it would be great because two dogs is a good start but we always need foster homes."

It's hard to say who will gain more from this experience - the kids, or the two dogs.

"Dogs have no judgment," said McFall. "They love you unconditionally, and they love fully. So I think these kids are going to be really loved."

The Humane Society is funding this project, and is asking for monetary donations to supply food to the dogs while they're being fostered by the kids.

You can donate to this cause by clicking here .

