Amarillo organizations providing early education

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Multiple community leaders came together today with the same mission on their mind: Focus on early education for ages 3 through 5-years-old.

In Amarillo, 65% of families are households with two working parents, and only 23% of local child care providers and programs are certified under the Texas Rising Star. Programs that participate in T-R-S meet higher quality standards than other child care programs.

During the today's 'Children at Risk' conference, Opportunity School, an early education provider, told NewsChannel10 they were teaming up with Region 16 and Downtown Women's Center to help ensure a higher quality of education for toddlers whose mothers are going though the DWC's recovery program.

"We're in the planning stages with the Downtown Women's center to serve infants and toddlers," said Jill Goodrich, Executive Director of Opportunity School. "The services will be connected to our downtown campus, so we are really excited about the possibilities."

The collaboration fits the school's mission of helping provide a higher quality child care and education for families in our community. Goodrich says 80% of kids have established a learning foundation by the age of three, an early start that helps the child succeed.

