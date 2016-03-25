Amarillo SPCA looking for animal lovers to volunteer

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo SPCA (ASPCA) is looking for animal lovers in the area who can help care for their shelter dogs and cats.

The ASPCA houses about 140 dogs and cats and since it's a no-kill shelter, the animals live there until they are adopted.

"We're a non-profit and we only have four employees to do everything that needs to be done," said Patti Amador, Board President and a volunteer for the ASPCA. "We have a lot of dogs, a lot of cats, so the more volunteers that could come out we'd really appreciate."

Anyone 18 or older can stop by the shelter and fill out an application and waiver and start working with the animals.

Students can use these volunteer hours for school requirements.

That's first -time volunteer Meagan Adams' reason for coming to the shelter.

"It's really nice to get out and do something even if it's for animals or other people," said Adams. "It helps you. It helps you get out of your life and out of your problems to help other people, and in this case animals."

After just a few hours of volunteering and forming connections with the dogs, Adams knows she'll be coming back long after she meets her class requirements.

"An hour of your time, that's it," said Adams. "Time that you could be spending on your phone at home wondering what am I going to do today? You can come out here and play with dogs. They really need it. These dogs are just like people. They need friends and they need love and you can give that to them."



The shelter is looking for more volunteers like Adams who can spend more than just one short session working with the animals.

"Sometimes we have people come out just one time and they might spend an hour or two, and then they don't come back," said Amador. "We'd really like some volunteers who want to come more than one time, whether it's once a week, whether it's a few times a month, a few hours a day. We need them during the day. We need them all the time."

On Saturday, April 9th, at 9 a.m. the ASPCA will be hosting "Roasters and Rescues" at their shelter at 11901 S. Coulter.

This is a chance for people to come learn about volunteering, tour the facility and meet some of the animals.