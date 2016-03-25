Organic baby food recalled by Gerber

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Gerber Products Company is voluntarily recalling two of their organic baby foods after the possibility of spoilage.

Company officials say there may be a packaging defect that can cause the food to spoil during transport and handling.

The foods affected are Gerber Organic 2nd food pouches in flavors of Pears, Carrots and Peas as well as Carrots, Apples and Mangoes.

Gerber President and CEO, Gary Tickle says consumers may notice in some cases, that pouches are bloated or product inside may have an off-taste or odor. Tickle says the company is working to retrieve all remaining pouches of the affected batches that fail to meet quality standards.

There have now been 3 consumer reports of intestinal symptoms, however, the FDA has been unable to confirm those symptoms are related.

The recalled products of pears, carrots and peas have best by dates of July 12, 2016 with the batch number: 51945335XX. Another batch number, 51955335XX, was added from the best by date of July 13, 2016. The other product pulled from store shelves has a best by date of July 13, 2016 with a batch number of 51955335X and batch number of 51965335XX with the date of July 14th, 2016.

Consumers are being asked not to use the recalled projects but to contact the Gerber Parents Resource Center at (800) 706-0556.

