Extreme winds bringing in insurance adjusters

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After the extreme wind conditions throughout the Panhandle this week, many residents may soon begin the process of filing insurance claims for wind, smoke and fire damages.

Situations like this can bring out a vast pool of insurance specialists and adjusters. With any insurance claim, people need to be on the lookout for scammers.

One local attorney urges people to find out how much damage has been done as before they begin to file.

"They come in and write checks for $200 - $300 or $2,000 - $3,000 and it turns out their damages are actually $8,000 - $70,000 but that is the name of the game," attorney Mike Warner said.

Warner says the shortage of money tends to happen due to adjusters not taking the time to thoroughly inspect the damages. He says it is very important to document the damages with photos videos and keep up with the adjusters themselves.

"Document the name, address, phone number, and the amount of time they take inspecting your property. If you can, videotape these folks doing what they are allegedly suppose to be doing. Nine times out of ten it won't be what is in their report," Warner said.

According to Texas law, insurance claims need to be accepted or denied within 15 business days of your claim. It is not uncommon for companies to say they need more information and time while processing your claim.

"If you have not received your check and your claim has not been adjusted within 60 days you need to contact an attorney or somebody that you trust to make sure your interest are being protected," Warner said.

