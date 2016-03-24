Homer's Backyard Ball won't be gone forever

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Homer's Backyard Ball is not happening this year, but that doesn't mean it's gone forever.

The foundation is already planning the 2017 ball, which will also serve as Homer's 20th anniversary.

But they've decided to take a step back in 2016, and board member Leman Wall said it's not because of the death that occurred at last year's event .

"Was canceling Homer's 2016 a direct response to what happened last year? It was not a direct response," said Wall. "We had worked from the day Homer's was over last year to find ways to improve the event. We had a whole new security plan. For the public's sake we were using Amarillo Police Department officers to handle security. So we were fully prepared to put on a very big and safe event in 2016. Our efforts are really focused on how to grow and get better at supporting our mission."

Homer's Foundation already had a band lineup ready to announce, according to Wall, and said it was just within a few weeks that they decided to take a step back from holding their popular annual event.

"To give ourselves the best opportunity to raise money, we wanted to broaden," said Wall. "We wanted to refocus on new activities and we just sat down and said let's really hold true to our mission and give ourselves the best opportunity to raise those funds."

The board decided the best way to raise funds was to split their efforts among several events held throughout the year.

"We really felt [with the ball] as a one time a year only event we were almost handicapping ourselves for the ability to raise more money and to involve more people in the panhandle," said Wall. "We're not canceling, that's something we want to make sure everybody knows: Homer's Backyard Ball is not going away forever. The plan is to work on making it a bigger and better event but also taking the opportunity to step back as a group and find other ways to raise money to support our mission."

Some of those other ways include looking into 5K runs, cook-offs, and skeet shooting events.

"For us to be successful at raising money for our mission of helping children in the Texas panhandle, we need to give ourselves every opportunity to maximize those dollars," said Wall.

Homer's has donated more than $1 million to children's charities since its founding, and organizers hope they can raise more money with more events, and are confident the panhandle community will respond well.

"We have a very strong feeling that the panhandle will continue to support Homer's Backyard Ball and they will continue to support us in our new endeavors as we plan new events in 2016 and beyond," said Wall.

Their next event is the Homer's Calf Fry and Barbecue cook-off coming up on May 20th and 21st.

For information on how to participate and attend, visit their website .

