Local workshop set to help 'Attract the mate of your dreams'

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you're looking for a proactive approach in finding the right person to spend your life with, there's a workshop just for you.

Laurie Higgins-Kerley will host the workshop on the process of attracting the right partner. Kerley says you can find the relationship of your dreams.

Thursday night's class will focus on how you look at 'the right one', the right relationship and improving the way you see yourself. There will be a fashion show by 'Glow' Luxury Boutique and door prizes will be given away.

You're invited to enjoy wine and appetizers while you hear Kerley's inspiring personal story and method to finding your dream mate.

You can sign up for this life changing event for only $35 and bring a friend for $10 more. Just register when the doors open tonight at 6:30. The workshop will last until 9 p.m. at Heartis Amarillo Assisted Living & Memory Care on Research Street.

Fore more information call Christy Ford at 806-433-4161.

