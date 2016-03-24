Potter Co. Deputies find $180,000 of marijuana during traffic stop

POTTER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A Missouri man is now behind bars after a Potter County Sheriff's Deputy reported finding pounds of marijuana in his car.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-40 West and MM 62 Tuesday on a suburban driven by Joshua Remus, 24, from Columbia, Mo.

While speaking to Remus, the deputy reported he could smell marijuana, and Remus admitted to having it.

Reports say 30 individually wrapped packages were found in several trash bags, weighing about one pound each.

A package of THC edibles were also found.

The value of the marijuana is estimated at $180,000.

Deputies believe the marijuana was being transported from Arizona to Missouri.

Remus was arrested on two charges: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana.

He was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

