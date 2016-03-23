Two Randall County homes destroyed

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two homes in Randall County are considered a loss as strong winds fanned fires across the area Wednesday.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office says its first fire call came in at 10:39 A.M. from the 14000 block of Potts Drive, where a mobile home caught fire and subsequently started a large grass fire nearby. Strong winds quickly spread the flames northeast, threatening other structures. Residents in the area were evacuated.

The fire destroyed the home. No other structures received damage and no injuries are being reported.

Just over an hour later, firefighters from several area departments responded to a house fire in the 14000 block of Shiloh Road in Plantation Acres. The fire caused evacuations again as flames spread to grassy areas.

Officials say nobody was living at the residence and the cause may be electrical. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Randall County Fire Department, Canyon and Amarillo Fire Departments, and volunteer departments from Lake Tanglewood and Palisades helped with the fires. The Texas Forest Service also assisted.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.