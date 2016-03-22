Amarillo heath care clinic closing

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local clinic in the South Lawn area of Amarillo will be closing their doors May 31.

The WT Health Partners Care Clinic has been providing Amarillo residents with health care services for 14 years. According to the clinic's director, West Texas A&M has changed its wellness mission to focus on providing health care services on campus.

"We are going to be going onto campus now and do wellness care for our employees and their families," Director Kristin Kuhlmann said.

Patients were given a 90 day notice of the closure. Since then, clinic members have been working with patients to help them transition to other local clinics.

Kuhlmann tells us patients still have time to pick up their health records from the clinic or transfer their records to a different health care provider.

All health records at the clinic after it closes will be transferred to the Hillside Family Health Clinic located at 7130 Bell in Amarillo. You can also contact them at 806-373-4010.

