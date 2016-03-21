Chip cards accessible without ever leaving user's wallet

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -- As the security of credit cards evolve, so do the thieves.

Many financial institutions have been shifting to the EMV chip cards after the 2015 Liability Shift passed. The chip is designed to help keep the user's information safer and more secure.

Yet since the cards have the technology on the outside, it is accessible to thieves with a Radio Identification Frequency scanner. The scanner can easily pick up the chip while inside a wallet.

With the older magnetic card strips, thieves would be able to access your name, card number and three digit code. But with the chip cards all thieves can get is a unique code limiting them to a one time transaction.

"If I go to one store and use my chip card it is going to give me one code," said Kenja Purkey, Marketing Director for Peoples Federal Credit Union. "So once they get this code it is only good for one time and can not be reused for multiple transactions."



In Purkey's opinion, the limitation of one transaction will push hackers to focus on online fraud.

Starting in May, PFCU will start shifting their members to EMV chip cards. Once every member has transitioned they will launch a phone application called Card Vale to help protect members from theft.

The application is only programmed to work with chip cards. One of the main features of the app is the ability for users to turn their cards off and on. If you lose a card, you can quickly turn the card off to avoid thieves from using it. You can also put an area restriction on your card and the app will send you an alert whenever any transactions occur outside the area of restriction.

In order to help avoid identity theft and fraud, you should constantly check your bank statements. If anything looks strange, contact your local bank and report the issue as soon as possible.

