Amarillo woman meets firefighters who saved her life

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An Amarillo woman was finally able to meet the firefighters who saved her life more than four months ago.

On November 10, Tammy Reyes' car hit a tree at 45th and Soncy and burst into flames, leaving her trapped in the car with life-threatening injuries.

When responders arrived at the scene, they did not expect Reyes to be alive inside the car.

Firefighters were able to go in through the passenger side of the car and rush Reyes to an ambulance, where two firefighters stayed with her for emergency care on the way to the hospital.

Monday she was able to say thank you in person to the Amarillo firefighters from engines two and 13 that saved her life that day.

"I'm just thankful for all of their hard work," said Reyes. "I know that they do a lot of training and there are probably days they don't want to have to go out and train, but I'm positive proof that it works and I'm very grateful for it. And I'm grateful for the opportunity to say thank you to them."

She broke several bones, tore ligaments and suffered from severe nerve damage.

Doctors though she may have to be sedated for a year and suffer permanent memory loss.

Reyes was sedated for two weeks and hospitalized for just over a month. She worked in physical therapy to gain back skills like writing and walking, and after spending some time with a wheel chair then a walker, she's walking on her own again.

"It's really cool to be able to see the outcome of [the accident] and see a good outcome," said Matt Moss, one of the firefighters who responded to Reyes' accident. "Very rarely do we get to see the outcome of some of the calls that we run. To hear and see her doing well is really amazing and just shows us that what we do really matters and makes you feel good about what you do."

To her family's relief, the only thing she can't remember is the accident itself.

"I'm very appreciative," said Miguel Reyes, Reyes' husband. "My wife and I have been together for 28 years. If it hadn't been for the firefighters, she wouldn't be here. I'm just very thankful for them. I know it's their job, I know it's what they do. But they saved my wife and she's here with us today."

Reyes' physical therapist is married to one of the firefighters who saved her, and helped arrange this meeting.

"I know God put the right people in my path," said Reyes. "And I just thank God that I'm alive and I thank the firefighters and that's just my main message; I want to say thank you."

